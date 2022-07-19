Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been assigned a $12.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. 214,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,520. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $385.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.