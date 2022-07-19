ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 4.0 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 172.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 59.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

