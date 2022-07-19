MAPS (MAPS) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAPS has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $8.89 million and $385,588.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007799 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001493 BTC.
About MAPS
MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 44,528,417 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.
Buying and Selling MAPS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars.
