Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Bank of America

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

