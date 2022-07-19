Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 6.0 %

MRRTY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,178. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

