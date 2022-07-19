Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $17.84. Marten Transport shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 4,010 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Trading Up 14.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading

