Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Trading 10.7% Higher

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 2,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Martinrea International Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

