Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MMMW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 9,889,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,417. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW)
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.