Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MMMW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 9,889,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,417. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

