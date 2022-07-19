Matrix AI Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $102,506.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00250274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001299 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000913 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io.

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

