McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

