McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.54.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

