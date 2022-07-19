MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MITC opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. MeaTech 3D has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that MeaTech 3D will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MeaTech 3D stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MITC Get Rating ) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MeaTech 3D worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

