MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MeaTech 3D Stock Down 4.8 %
MITC opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. MeaTech 3D has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.
MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that MeaTech 3D will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeaTech 3D
MeaTech 3D Company Profile
MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeaTech 3D (MITC)
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.