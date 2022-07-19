Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $240,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Shares of ACN opened at $268.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

