Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,790 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Carriage Services by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,258.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carriage Services Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

CSV stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $98.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

