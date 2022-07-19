MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 36.9% in June

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of MedAvail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 22.88% of MedAvail as of its most recent SEC filing.

MedAvail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,042. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. MedAvail has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $10.36.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 191.45% and a negative net margin of 174.11%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

