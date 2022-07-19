MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDWD. Aegis dropped their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

MediWound Price Performance

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

