Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 18,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 344,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mega Matrix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Mega Matrix Stock Performance

Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mega Matrix had a return on equity of 659.28% and a net margin of 492.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Mega Matrix Company Profile

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

