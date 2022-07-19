Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 252.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 336,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. 106,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.