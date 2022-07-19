Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $25.21 on Tuesday, hitting $622.74. 9,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,211. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $621.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.99.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

