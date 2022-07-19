Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BLK stock traded up $25.21 on Tuesday, hitting $622.74. 9,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,211. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $621.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.99.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.