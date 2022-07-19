Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of MasterCraft Boat worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.