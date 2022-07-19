Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.