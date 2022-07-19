Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.