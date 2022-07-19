Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group comprises 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Alta Equipment Group worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,695,419 shares in the company, valued at $64,756,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,695,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,756,914.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 306,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,944 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.