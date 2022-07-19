Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 122,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $829.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

