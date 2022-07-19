Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,578 Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,567,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 280,662 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,271,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 164,021 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaleyra by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 260,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $80.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $32,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $32,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,106 shares in the company, valued at $632,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 517,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,882 shares of company stock valued at $228,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

