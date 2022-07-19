Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

BWB stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $463.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

