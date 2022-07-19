Metadium (META) Achieves Market Cap of $63.29 Million

Metadium (META) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $63.29 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,998.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007976 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004546 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
