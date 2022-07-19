Metahero Market Cap Hits $44.61 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $44.61 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,419.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

