Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,913,700 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 1,375,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 765.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRAF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Metro Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTRAF remained flat at $54.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. Metro has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $58.20.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

