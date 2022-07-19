MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. MGE Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,586. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

