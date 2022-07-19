MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.58.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $207,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.0% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.