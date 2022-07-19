Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on August 5th

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Micro Focus International Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:MCRO opened at GBX 281.80 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of GBX 256 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 487.80 ($5.83). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 337.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 383.19. The firm has a market cap of £946.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74.

About Micro Focus International

Featured Articles

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

