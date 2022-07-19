Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on August 5th

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Micro Focus International Trading Down 0.2 %
LON:MCRO opened at GBX 281.80 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of GBX 256 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 487.80 ($5.83). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 337.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 383.19. The firm has a market cap of £946.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74.
About Micro Focus International
