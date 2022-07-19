Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

