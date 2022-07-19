Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Midwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. Midwest has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Midwest had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Midwest will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Midwest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

