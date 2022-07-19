MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00008999 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.74 million and $170.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00214750 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005694 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.64 or 0.00513629 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,851,300 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

