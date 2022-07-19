Mint Club (MINT) Price Tops $0.0000

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $4.20 million and $570,078.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00033044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.