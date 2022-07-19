Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,027.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $3,027.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00390927 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,341,010 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

