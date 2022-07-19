MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $199,572.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,231.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.31 or 0.06690673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00250742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00108739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00628761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00550787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001172 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006082 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.