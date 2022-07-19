Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MITFY stock remained flat at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0596 dividend. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

