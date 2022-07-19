Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.15

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Miton UK MicroCap Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Miton UK MicroCap Trust Price Performance
Shares of MINI opened at GBX 67.74 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.14 million and a PE ratio of 218.50. Miton UK MicroCap Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 65.40 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.60 ($1.14). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.28.
Miton UK MicroCap Trust Company Profile
