Mizuho Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $81.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.67.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

D opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.