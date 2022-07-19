Mizuho Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $34.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.63% from the company’s previous close.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

