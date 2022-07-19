Mizuho Trims ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price to $265.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.60.
ANSYS Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.89. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89.
Insider Activity at ANSYS
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.