Mizuho Trims ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price to $265.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.60.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.89. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

