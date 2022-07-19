Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Lowered by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $7.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.09. 1,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.32 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.