Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Molten Ventures VCT Trading Down 0.9 %
LON:MVCT opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Molten Ventures VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.71).
Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile
