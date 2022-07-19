Morgan Stanley Boosts Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $7.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.33. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

