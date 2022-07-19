Morgan Stanley Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $225.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.29.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $206.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.53. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

