Morgan Stanley Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $8.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latham Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.36.

SWIM stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $693.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

