Morgan Stanley Increases Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target to €7.20

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €7.00 ($7.07) to €7.20 ($7.27) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.09) to €10.00 ($10.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($5.86) to €6.00 ($6.06) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.59) to €9.40 ($9.49) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.76.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $5.55 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

