Morgan Stanley Lowers Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target to $12.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

IMRX opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Keating bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,551 shares of company stock worth $54,300.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

